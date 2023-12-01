Fife climate groups offer opportunity to increase communication skills

Two Fife climate groups have teamed up to offer five free workshops aimed at communication skills.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Community groups around Fife will be offered the chance to take part in the workshops throughout the winter.

Workshops take place on Tuesday nights from 7pm to 8pm, across January and the start of February. Each workshop features a dedicated question and answer session, giving people the chance to learn more about specific aspects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rory Syme, Communications Lead, Greener Kirkcaldy said: “Our communication skills workshops are aimed at beginners. They cover several topics that will help community groups who are taking climate action to promote their work and get more people involved.”

The workshops will help Fife's community groups improve their communication skills (Pic Zaripov Andrei)

Workshop subjects include:

‘Planning Your Communications’ on January 9. Facilitated by Rory Syme from Greener Kirkcaldy, this session will introduce a simple yet effective communications plan.

In ‘Working with the Media’ on January 16 attendees can learn the art of drafting compelling press releases and capturing the attention of busy journalists.

‘Creating Engaging Newsletters’ on January 23 focuses on the skills needed to construct mailing lists and craft engaging newsletters utilising Mailchimp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Social Media Mastery’ on January 30 explores advanced techniques and best practices for leveraging the power of social media to advance your group’s objectives.

Finally, Design Excellence for Beginners with Canva on February 6 will delve into the realm of design software using easy to use design software great for making social media and posters look good.

Fife Climate Hub Communications Officer Andrea Habeshaw is coordinating the workshops with Rory from Greener Kirkcaldy.

She said: “We want to support the people across Fife who are doing so much work on addressing the climate emergency. Whether they are digging in community gardens, distributing waste food, refurbishing bikes and clothes or whatever it takes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want groups and individuals to be able to tell people what they are doing, to recruit effectively and to generally shout about the excellent work going on in Fife, so we have partnered up with Climate Action Fife to create a series of five workshops that are accessible for everyone.”

To register for the free events and further information, please visit: