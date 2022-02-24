Fife Coast & Countryside Trust clean up at the Loo of the Year Awards

Fife Coast & Countryside Trust (FCCT) wiped out the competition at the Loo of the Year Awards in Birmingham after being awarded six Scotland category awards.

Thursday, 24th February 2022

The trust also won UK-wide awards for the In-House Cleaning Team Trophy and the Market Sector Heritage Award for Harbourmaster’s House in Dysart.

FCCT manages 13 public toilets on behalf of Fife Council at sites across the Kingdom, nine of which received recognition in Local Authority Public Toilet category.

The team from Fife Coast & Countryside Trust at the awards.

Robbie Blyth, head of operations at FCCT, said: “This is the 10th year we have entered these awards and it is gratifying to see the hard work of our team recognised on this stage.

"Our success in the awards is a huge testament to the commitment and dedication of our small team who work so hard. However, we will not be resting on our laurels going forward, as we work to improve our toilet provision further and gain recognition in categories we have not entered in the past.”

