Fife Coastal Path’s artist in residence unveils new collection of paintings

East Neuk artist Philippa Mitchell turned to the Kingdom’s stunning coastline for fresh air and inspiration during lockdown. She walked and sketched through the four seasons, resulting in a body of work which now illustrates her new role.

Philippa’s sketches and paintings are characterised by colour, whether it’s the azure waters of a sheltered bay, purple thistle down or the bright yellow splash of buttercups. They reveal a seasonal view of Fife’s shorelines that is personal to the artist and doesn’t always depict the usual iconic locations.

Her Fife Coastal Path collection of landscapes and wildlife will be showcased at Pittenweem Arts Festival running from August 5-12, along with other pieces of her work.

Cambo Sands by East Neuk artist Philippa Mitchell who turned to the Kingdom’s stunning coastline for fresh air and inspiration during lockdown (Pic: Submitted)

Along with her bird ecologist husband Carl, Philippa walked the entire 117-mile route .She said: “Starting on January 1, leaving a chilly Kincardine Bridge, we walked, I sketched, and Carl recorded the birdlife through the seasons and the months so that we ended in Newburgh in December as the Christmas lights came on.

“There was snow and ice, hot sun and wildflowers, as well as the odd blister. There was also the constant presence of the changing sea to our right. The Firths of Forth and the Tay, as well as the coastal waters off Fife Ness, reflected the landscape and weather with storm clouds and strings of gannets.”

Jeremy Harris, chief executive at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT), said: “Philippa’s uplifting art has captured the ever-changing colours and moods of the landscape and wildlife along Fife Coastal Path and we are delighted she has agreed to be our artist in residence.

“I know so many local artists who have been inspired and moved by the spectacular scenery that can be seen from the paths that we manage and am pleased to connect FCCT further with the arts through this residency. We hope that Philippa’s work will inspire many more to put brush to paper and canvas or to sketch.”