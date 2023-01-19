Fife coastal towns in top ten trending beauty spots in Scotland
Two of Fife’s most picturesque towns have made a top ten list of the top trending scenic Scottish beauty spots for travel in 2023.
Pittenweem and Cellardyke featured in the analysis by HomeToGo, the marketplace with the world's largest selection of holiday rentals.
It took a deep dive into the data to identify which of the country's picture-perfect villages had seen the most significant search increases for stays in the year ahead.
Pittenweem was placed fourth and Cellardyke seventh.
It was Pittenweem’s second year in a row on the leaderboard.