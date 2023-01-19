News you can trust since 1871
Fife coastal towns in top ten trending beauty spots in Scotland

Two of Fife’s most picturesque towns have made a top ten list of the top trending scenic Scottish beauty spots for travel in 2023.

By Allan Crow
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Pittenweem and Cellardyke featured in the analysis by HomeToGo, the marketplace with the world's largest selection of holiday rentals.

It took a deep dive into the data to identify which of the country's picture-perfect villages had seen the most significant search increases for stays in the year ahead.

Pittenweem was placed fourth and Cellardyke seventh.

Pittenweem was one f the locations listed
It was Pittenweem’s second year in a row on the leaderboard.

Fife