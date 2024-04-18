Fife cold-water dippers go all in with 'world’s largest event of its kind'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ‘Dip a Thon’ is organised by local group "Fife Dippers" and will take place on Sunday, May 26 from 1pm. Participants will link together in a giant line before submerging themselves in the cold water.

The group was created by 46 year-old Leven-based Mind management coach Cuddy Cudworth, who has been a daily dipper for over three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “It’s the benefits of cold-water therapy that I enjoy. It’s pushing myself out my comfort zone and going in when it’s horrible weather. It sets me up for the day knowing that the rest is not going to be as tough as that experience.

Fife Dippers post-dip.

“The dipping group has grown due to the people involved. It’s about their smiles, it’s about the laughs that they have when they’re dipping. It’s a community we’ve created that’s fun and non-judgemental for everybody to enjoy.”

The dip is supported by the charity ‘Megan’s Space’, which promotes mental health for teenagers.

Cuddy said: "Teenagers are starting to get in the water. It’s good for their mental resilience too. The cold-water therapy is a shining example of: ‘If I can do that, what else can I do?’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cuddy hopes that the event, coupled with the new Leven train station which is due to open in spring, will increase participation in the group.

Cuddy Cudworth ventures into the Firth of Forth.