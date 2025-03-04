Fife cold-water swimmers plan day of empowerment, inspiration and wellness for International Women's Day

A day of empowerment, inspiration and wellness for woman is set to take place in St Andrews on Saturday – International Women’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob & Blether, the cold-water swimming group based in the town, has announced the return of its International Women’s Day celebration in partnership with the Old Course Hotel and Spa.

The event, which has already sold out, begins with an uplifting yoga and breathing workshop using silent disco headsets on the West Sands in preparation for a swimrise ‘dook’ where participants can immerse themselves in the invigorating waters of the North Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the swim, participants will gather at the Old Course Hotel for a welcome breakfast provided by Taste, St Andrews before taking part in a series of wellness workshops.

The six friends who started Bob & Blether in 2022. Back, from left: Caroline Blair, Jayne McGhie, Amy Pickles and Carly Scott. Front: Alyson Vale and Jamie Craig-Gentles. (Pic: submitted)

Among those signed up to deliver the event is singer songwriter Nati Dreddd, who will host an exclusive performance; and acclaimed photographer, writer, and wild swimmer Anna Deacon. The expert-led workshops will cover topics such as wellness and nutrition, alongside pilates, yoga and meditation classes.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Dundee Women’s Aid, supporting women, children and young people who have experienced domestic abuse, and other local charities.

Phyllis Wilkie, General Manager at Old Course Hotel Golf Resort & Spa said: “This is set to be a fantastic event, and we are so proud to partner with Bob & Blether to celebrate International Women’s Day. Having recently hosted the 2024 Global Wellness Summit, we truly understand the need for rejuvenating not just the body, but the mind and spirit, too. We're looking forward to welcoming everyone, and to celebrate the incredible achievements of women this International Women’s Day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Blair, Bob & Blether, Founder said: “Our International Women’s Day event is the cornerstone of our calendar, and we are thrilled to partner with the Old Course Hotel Golf Resort & Spa for this year’s celebration. Now in its third year, the event continues to grow and evolve but its purpose stays the same: to get women together, raise money for charity and support local businesses in the process. We started as a group of six women but we now have over 100 members and, through our International Women’s Day events alone, we’ve raised close to £10,000 for Dundee Women’s Aid. There’s truly no better place in the world for a swim—or ‘dook’—than the stunning waters surrounding St Andrews.”