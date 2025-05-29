Fife College art students work launches new gallery at Victoria Hospital

A new community gallery has opened at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, with talented art students from Fife College’s visual arts course showcasing their work as part of the inaugural exhibition.

The new gallery is located in the link corridor between Costa Coffee and the outpatients’ reception, and aims to improve the hospital environment for patients, staff and visitors. It follows the successful launch of a similar community gallery at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline, which has hosted a series of exhibits since it opened in 2023.

The first exhibit at the gallery showcases the work of students from the 2023/24 cohort of visual arts students.

They were tasked with creating artwork that was inspirational and uplifting, and which promoted reminiscence and encouraged conversation.

Representatives of Fife Health Charity, NHS Fife and Fife College alongside visual arts students in the new community gallery (Pic: Submitted)

Sixteen images were submitted by the students which are now adorning the walls of the new community gallery, after which they will go on permanent display in hospitals across Fife.

Ten were selected by a panel made up of representatives from Fife College, NHS Fife and Fife Health Charity to be displayed as wall vinyls with one now located in each of NHS Fife’s hospitals across the Kingdom. The artwork selected for display focuses on themes such as local landmarks, landscapes and seascapes, pets and childhood, with all chosen for their calming and relaxing qualities.

To mark the opening of the new gallery, an informal launch event was held earlier this month, attended by representatives of NHS Fife, Fife College, and Fife Health Charity, as well as the talented artists whose pieces were selected for display.

In addition to managing the donations received by wards and departments across healthcare services across Fife, Fife Health Charity is also responsible for managing NHS Fife’s extensive art collection. The charity works closely with colleagues to make best use of its collection for the benefit of patients, staff and visitors, to help improve the hospital environment, and provide a source of inspiration for those accessing, and providing, care and treatment .

Artwork in the new community gallery at the Vic (Pic: Submitted)

Mark McGeachie, director of Fife Health Charity, expressed his enthusiasm for the new gallery.

He said: “Following the success of our community gallery space at Queen Margaret Hospital, we have seen first-hand how the area has benefited patients and staff, and were keen to create a similar space at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“We are really pleased to have worked with Fife College for the first exhibit, which provides a wonderful example of how we can use our buildings and spaces to connect with the people and communities we serve and support. We are also particularly delighted to have been able to open the new gallery with such a vibrant display of local artistic talent."

Jim Metcalfe, principal of Fife College, added: “Our students were given a brief to create artwork that is both inspirational and uplifting, with a connection to Fife, and they have truly delivered.

Plaque and artwork in the new Community Gallery (Pic: Submitted)

“This project has not only provided a fantastic platform for our students to showcase their talent and creativity, but it also highlights the powerful role art can play in healthcare settings. We are incredibly proud of their contributions to the new Victoria Hospital Community Gallery.

“It is a pleasure to work with NHS Fife and Fife Health Charity, and we are grateful for the opportunity this project has given our students.”