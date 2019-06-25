Fife College ceiling collapses in near-miss with student

A student at Fife College was just yards away from a section of ceiling which caved in during the floods yesterday afternoon.

Greek student Evelina Papadopoulou (18), is learning English at the college, and was waiting in the reception area when a metre-long piece of the ceiling almost landed on her.

The large piece, highlighted, landed next to Evelina.

Her mother Grace, from Rosyth, told how the drama unvolved.

She said her two daughters were in the building at the time.

“It was absolutely crazy. They were both there, one was in for a test and the other was waiting in the reception.

“A big piece of the ceiling just fell. It was a metre-long.

“It was a huge piece that fell, and lots of other pieces too.

“Water started pouring in. They were bringing buckets.

“They told everyone to go out of the reception, and a few minutes later they sounded the fire alarm.

“One guy was standing there when pieces were falling, he was hit on the arm but it wasn’t serious.

“My daughters left after that, but they had a really hard time getting home because of all the closed roads in Kirkcaldy.

Evelina, who had her words interpreted by her mother, said: “I was shocked.

“At first I didn’t realise what was happening, then I thought ‘this might fall on my head’.

“I had to get out of there.”

Fife College have been contacted for comment.

