Fife College counselling students celebrate after course survives axe threat

Counselling students had launched a petition in a bid to save it following a curriculum review. It gained over 1500 signatures in support.

Students warned that scrapping the HND and HNC courses, which run at the college’s St Brycedale Campus in Kirkcaldy, would affect students and lecturers - and the provision of mental health services within Fife.

Their concerns first surfaced as the college confirmed its standard curriculum review was underway, but one conducted against a backdrop of a budget cut from the Scottish Government which meant it faced some tough calls. They were told it may be remodelled as a part-time course.

The petition stated: “Mental health support is needed throughout Fife more now than ever. The implications do not only apply to current students, but to the young people who within Fife were looking to develop a career in counselling. If Fife College follows through with cancelling these courses it will have a huge effect on the organisations that take on student counsellors for placements. This will lead to a loss of counsellors in the near future.”

The campaign gained the students’ national TV coverage and, then the news that the course would continue.

A text sent to students on the HND: Councilling SQCF Level 8 course said: “You may be aware about some speculation about potential changes to course. As a college, we review all our courses regularly, to make sure that what we offer is right for students and communities.

“This happens every year, and as part of this process, we always listen carefully what current and future students and our colleagues, want from the college. Following, this, I am pleased to inform you that there will be no change to the course you have applied for, and to confirm that it will continue to run as planned.this year.”One source said: “There are a lot of happy and relieved students and lecturers today.”A college spokesperson said: “We regularly review what courses we will offer in order to ensure that our future provision is in line with regional employment trends. This year’s significant real-terms cut in central funding for all colleges across Scotland, led to a consultation process involving college leadership, staff, and union representatives. These proposals focused on market demand, course completions, positive destinations, and future employability prospects for our students.