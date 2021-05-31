Fife College creates more opportunities for people to work with children with new degree partnership

Fife College has joined forces with Queen Margaret University (QMU), Edinburgh to offer two new Bachelor of Arts degrees – the BA (Hons) Childhood Practice and the BA (Hons) Childhood Studies.The BA (Hons) Childhood Practice is a work-based, professional qualification for people who are already working as early years’ practitioners in Scotland.

This part-time course, which would normally be completed over two years to gain the degree or over four years to achieve the honours degree, is perfectly suited for people who are working with children, but who need a degree level qualification to help advance their career in management and leadership within early years’ practice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new degree partnership will allow more people to train in childhood practices.

Students who successfully complete the BA (Hons) Childhood Practice would be able to register as managers or lead practitioners in Scotland.The BA (Hons) Childhood Studies will help students with a recent relevant Higher National Diploma (HND) to access a degree qualification as a gateway to a career in the area of childhood studies.

This flexible course, which can be studied initially on a full-time basis, would suit students who wish to develop a career working with young children in early years’ education, or who may be interested in postgraduate study in social work, teaching and other careers.Kay Fraser, faculty director for Care, Social Sciences and Education at Fife College, said: “These two new degrees have the potential to help transform the opportunities of those working in the childcare industry, or anyone looking to start a career in it.

"Childcare is a key sector in the region, and at Fife College we’re eager to do all we can to provide individuals with the skills they need to progress within it.

"Both of these degree courses give individuals living in Fife the chance to reskill or upskill closer to home. Not only will this help those working in the sector, but it will also have a hugely positive impact on young children across Fife.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.fife.ac.uk/childcare-degrees/

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.