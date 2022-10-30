Six ceremonies were held last week at St Bryce Kirk, Kirkcaldy, with the 2021/22 students crossing the stage to graduate in a range of qualifications including degrees and diplomas.

Family and friends, along with staff and guests, congratulated the students on their achievements with over 2000 people attending the events across two days.

After each ceremony graduates and guests carried on the celebrations at a drinks reception in the atrium of the college’s Kirkcaldy campus.

Graduates at the drinks reception