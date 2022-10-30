Fife College graduation: 500 students celebrate graduation day
Over 500 students have celebrated their graduation at Fife College.
Six ceremonies were held last week at St Bryce Kirk, Kirkcaldy, with the 2021/22 students crossing the stage to graduate in a range of qualifications including degrees and diplomas.
Family and friends, along with staff and guests, congratulated the students on their achievements with over 2000 people attending the events across two days.
After each ceremony graduates and guests carried on the celebrations at a drinks reception in the atrium of the college’s Kirkcaldy campus.
Most Popular
Dorothee Leslie, vice-principal at Fife College, said: “We are proud of all our graduates, who we know will go on to make a real impact on society and reap the rewards of the investment they have made in their studies at Fife College.”