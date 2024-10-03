Fife College Holyrood takeover for 125th anniversary

Fife College took centre stage at the Scottish Parliament this week to celebrate its 125th anniversary, officially launching a month-long series of events.

The occasion was marked with a debate at Holyrood, while culinary arts and hospitality students showcased their talent by preparing and serving a three-course meal to MSPs and parliamentary staff.

The event, hosted in the Members’ Restaurant, was a chance for students to demonstrate their skills, with praise pouring in from diners for the exceptional food and service quality.

This unique takeover of Holyrood forms part of a programme of activities this month to celebrate the college’s century-and-a-quarter milestone.

Principal Jim Metcalfe at the Scottish ParliamentPrincipal Jim Metcalfe at the Scottish Parliament
Principal Jim Metcalfe at the Scottish Parliament

Jim Metcalfe, principal, said: “We were absolutely delighted and honoured that MSPs debated a motion celebrating 125 years of Fife College providing opportunities for all, delivering outstanding education and driving economic prosperity for the region.

“We are particularly grateful to Fife College alumnus David Torrance MSP, who was instrumental in securing the debate, allowing several Fife area MSPs to celebrate this special milestone alongside us.

“Hearing MSPs from across the political spectrum share their personal experiences of working with the College and reflect on the profound impact we’ve made, not only in Fife but far beyond, was truly inspiring. It was a privilege to represent our college community – past, present, and future.”

Jenny Gilruth, MSP, Education Secretary and MSP for the Levenmouth area, where one campus is based, also made a special visit to meet the students and commend their remarkable achievements.

