Applications for the job, which has a salary of around £150,000, have to be in before November 9, and the new chief will take over next Spring.

Dr Hall has led the college since 2017 when he took over from Hugh Logan.

Over the past five years he has overseen a major transition at the institution, with the college now recognised as a leading skills training and education provider for the region.

Hugh Hall is standing down as principal of Fife College

During his time as principal, the college has increased its offering to students with the development of more than 450 pathways to a degree, via partnerships with numerous universities across the country.

It has also developed its apprenticeship offering, with the second largest number of Modern Apprenticeships on offer across Scotland, as well as offering a wide portfolio of skills training opportunities for local employers and a broad range of professional development qualifications for employees.

Mr Hall said: “I am honoured and privileged to have been the principal of Fife College for the last five and a half years. Much has been achieved during that time with the amazing support of staff, students and the board.

“All of this despite the unprecedented major challenges being faced across the college sector, not least Covid. I am particularly proud of our very high student and staff satisfaction rates, which are surely the best indicator of how we are doing as a college.”

David Watt, chairman of the Board of Governors, paid tribute, saying: “He will leave us in an immeasurably better position than when he joined us, with our academic and commercial offerings for students and local businesses stronger than ever before.

“Hugh has worked tirelessly on our plans for an exciting new Dunfermline Learning campus which we look forward to opening in 2024. He will continue to work with us over the coming months until his successor is in place and we wish Hugh all the best with the next stage of his illustrious career.”