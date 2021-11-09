Fife College launches special climate change scholarship to mark COP26

Adam Smith Scholarships, which is part of Fife College, has launched a special climate change scholarship to mark COP26.

By Darren Gibb
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 12:35 pm

The Scholarship, sponsored by Earlseat Wind Farm, has been created to mark the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) which is currently taking place in Glasgow.

Open to all Fife College students, the scholarship is offering a prize of a new laptop and £250, for the best original and thoughtful submission on ‘what climate change means to me’ with the runner-up also receiving a new laptop.

Caitlin Bryce from the scholarships team at Fife College showing the application page for the new scholarship.

Students are being asked to submit their entry via an essay, piece of art, video, presentation or another medium, which highlights actions they are personally taking to combat climate change.

The new scholarship is funded through the Earlseat Wind Farm Covid Relief Fund. Earlseat are current scholarship donors at the college, providing funding to support modern apprentices and students with tech and placements to support their studies.

Lyn Gold, scholarship and alumni engagement lead at Fife College, said: “We were really keen to mark COP26 and the important issues around climate change amongst our students – launching our first Climate Change Scholarship has been the perfect way to do this.

“We’ve made the scholarship as accessible as possible, ensuring all students have the opportunity to share, in their own way, what climate change means to them and we look forward to seeing and hearing what the students come up with.

“It is very fitting to have Earlseat Wind Farm, long-standing partners of the college and fantastic supporters of our scholarship programme, sponsor our first ever Climate Change Scholarship. A huge thanks to them for their continued support.”

