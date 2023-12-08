Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Colin Maxwell, creative industries lecturer, has received the Instructional Excellence Trainer for 2023 award from software giants Adobe. The award comes after his contributions to Adobe partner education and online training platform, Edge Gain.

Colin provided online training for teachers worldwide across a wide range of Adobe packages, including Photoshop and Illustrator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "Receiving this award is a tremendous honour, particularly given the high calibre of tutors associated with Edge Gain. I strive to tailor my courses to the right level and incorporate feedback so I’m very pleased that these efforts have been acknowledged."

Colin Maxwell has received the Instructional Excellence Trainer for 2023 award from software giants Adobe. (Pic: Submitted)

The training programme has also allowed Colin to pick up his own new skills which he is able to use while teaching at Fife College.

Colin explained: "Learning from others is a huge benefit of being involved in the programme - there is a great community of not only tutors but also the people who attend the courses. Many of the attendees are teachers and they come up with ideas for using creative software in their subjects, be it History, English or even Science. The programme allows me to learn from others and take new skills or knowledge back into my classroom."

Colin has been an Adobe Education Leader since 2006 and has worked with Edge Gain founder Greg Hodgson since before he started the programme around 10 years ago.

Greg praised him saying he was “an outstanding educator at every level”.