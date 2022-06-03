Fife College lecturer wins national award for contribution to the community

Lorraine Wilkinson was recognised for going above and beyond to help her community throughout the pandemic, picking up the Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community Award at The Herald Higher Education Awards in Glasgow on Tuesday, May 31.

A full-time lecturer at the college for over 14 years, Lorraine made a huge difference to those in her community, volunteering with the Kirkcaldy Foodbank during lockdown from the town’s Linton Lane Centre where she was also chairman of the board at the time.

Lorraine Wilkinson received the Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community Award at The Herald Higher Education Awards in Glasgow.

Lorraine personally made over 5000 meals for those needing support throughout lockdown by supporting Linton Lane Centre and the foodbank with a variety of meals and baked goods.

Lorraine said: “I was brought up on the John Wesley philosophy of, ‘Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.’

“I suppose that is what I still strive to do, and it works for me!

“I would like to thank Linton Lane Centre manager Mandy, for giving me the opportunity and free rein to support the community through the centre.