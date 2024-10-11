Fife College marks 125th anniversary with historic ceremony and Lauder Lecture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife College has marked its 125th anniversary by going back to its roots.

A special event held in Dunfermline on Thursday featured the original ceremonial key, which was handed to the Dunfermline School Board by Andrew Carnegie during its opening in 1899. The key - recently acquired by the Andrew Carnegie Birthplace Museum - represents a symbol of the college’s rich historical foundations.

The College can trace its roots to October 10, 1899, when Lauder Technical School opened its doors, thanks to the vision of George Lauder and the generous financial backing of his nephew, the renowned philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. Since then, it has evolved through the years, becoming a cornerstone of learning and innovation in the Fife region with campuses across the Kingdom, including Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Leven.

The anniversary celebrations coincide with the launch of a new five-year action plan.

Actor Tomm Campbell as George Lauder with invited guests and Provost Jim Leishman’ and Jim Metcalfe, principal (Pic: David Wardle)

Jim Metcalfe, principal, said: “Our 125th anniversary is a historic event for the whole of Fife. It allows us to reflect on our commitment to innovation and technical education, while also setting the stage for our ambitious future plans.

“As we look back at 125 years of success, we also commence a new action plan to take the College forward. We will be updating our course offer, improving the student and customer experience, and working to make Fife College the best-in-class community college that the region and its people need us to be."

The gathering included a symbolic walk to the old Lauder Technical School building in Skibo Court, Dunfermline. Former George Lauder Bursary recipients, along with key guests such as Jim Leishman, Provost of Fife, and Janet McCauslin, who chairs Dunfermline Carnegie Trust, all took part. Tomm Campbell, a local actor dressed as George Lauder, highlighted the historical significance of the opening in 1899 and the legacy of Lauder and Carnegie.

The gathering to mark the anniversary forms part of a wider series of events to celebrate the College’s anniversary in the coming weeks.

The Lauder Lecture will be given by Keith Webster, Dean of University Libraries at Carnegie Mellon University on October 30. He will travel from Pittsburgh to explore Carnegie’s educational legacy, the evolution of Carnegie Mellon University, and the intersection of education, libraries, and the fourth Industrial Revolution. Members of the Lauder family, including George Lauder’s great-great grandson, William Garner, will also travel from the USA later this month to attend. The 125th anniversary scholarship programme will launch three new scholarships, while Sharron McCall from OnFife will give the Lauder Talk at the college on December 3.