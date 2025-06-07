Fife College: MP's warning as ‘defunding’ sparks fears for courses in review

A Fife MP has said the region’s college is being “de-prioritised” by the Scottish Government with a budget cut that has placed a huge question mark over courses and its whole operating model.

Melanie Ward (Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy) said its work was essential in giving Fifers the skills necessary across a raft of industries - and students and staff need greater certainty.

Her comments came after Jim Metcalfe, principal, warned of the stark consequences of a review of its courses and operating model as a result of a major budget cut.

He outlined his fears in an email to MPs, MSPs and senior councillors across the region, describing the college as one of the losers in the recent changes implemented by the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) with the immediate effect being a further defunding of £1.3million.

Fife College's Kirkcaldy Campus (Pic: Scott Louden)

He said: “The scale of the challenge now created by these changes is clearly precipitous.”

In the coming weeks the college will be implementing an essential review of courses, services, and its operating model “to ensure its financial sustainability”, and the principal warned: “This will have implications for our staff team, the scale of our academic provision, and the accessibility of our campus facilities across Fife.”

Mr Metcalfe has been raising his concerns for some time with politicians who now want to re-assurances over the college’s funding.

Ms Ward said: “The work of Fife College is essential in equipping thousands of people in Kirkcaldy and right across our area with the skills for success.

“The SNP Scottish Government has had a record £50billion budget and needs to explain why it is deprioritising Fife yet again and cutting our college’s budget.

“I know that this will be a worrying time for staff and students. From defence to healthcare to clean energy, Fife has so much to offer. Those at our college should have the certainty that they need to contribute to the key industries of the future.”

The college runs a network of campuses in five communities from Dunfermline to Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Levenmouth and Rosyth for 20,000 students.

The defunding problem came as the college revealed how the first year of its action plan for improvements had made huge strides

Early withdrawal of students has halved to 3.2% - the lowest since 2016 and an extra 300-plus students who in previous years might have dropped out of education early are now progressing through their courses to further study and work.

The percentage of students successfully completing their courses is up by 10% while applications to study at Fife are 5% higher year on year, and courses are oversubscribed for the first time this decade.

Mr Metcalfe, who was appointed in 2023, laid out the road ahead in an email to politicians this week.

He said: “No regional college could withstand this discontinuity between real cost increases and diminishing income, after a sustained period of underfunding. Colleges no longer retain the reserves required to manage through periods of heightened financial risk, like the one we now face.

“We will keep working with our funding partners to make clear the challenge posed by this approach – both to sustainability, and also to the future prospects for a skilled economy for Fife. We are also highlighting the immediacy of the impact. Your support in continuing to make those points is hugely appreciated.”

Mr Metcalfe said the SCF communicated its intention to change the funding model for college education several months ago.

“In the SFC and Scottish Government’s own words, this process would produce ‘winners and losers.’. Unfortunately, Fife has been deemed one of those colleges to be at detriment through this approach.

“The immediate effect - as confirmed in the final funding allocations for colleges published last week - is a further defunding of £1.3m in annual learning and teaching investment for Fife in the coming year. This compounds the effect of a 19.8% real terms reduction in our core budgeting over the last three years. “ He said the SFC also has plans to further reduce learning and teaching funding to Fife over the period 2026 - which would widen its funding gap.