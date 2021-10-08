In response to the economic problems caused by the pandemic, the college has set up a series of courses across a variety of different areas to help people quickly upskill and reskill.

They are offered across a variety of key industry sectors where there are jobs available – including digital and cyber security, hospitality and automotive engineering.

The skills boost courses will benefit people coming to the end of furlough.

Dorothee Leslie, vice-principal at Fife College, said: “We want to provide all the help we can to those who are worried about their job, or looking for a career change, by helping them to upskill and reskill quickly.

“That’s why we’ve designed these free, short-term, skills boost courses that can quickly provide a helping hand to anyone’s career.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.fife.ac.uk/.

