Fife College offers free skills boost courses as furlough scheme ends
A set of free spkills boost courses is on offer at Fife College as furlough comes to an end and people are unsure about the future of their jobs.
In response to the economic problems caused by the pandemic, the college has set up a series of courses across a variety of different areas to help people quickly upskill and reskill.
Read More
They are offered across a variety of key industry sectors where there are jobs available – including digital and cyber security, hospitality and automotive engineering.
Dorothee Leslie, vice-principal at Fife College, said: “We want to provide all the help we can to those who are worried about their job, or looking for a career change, by helping them to upskill and reskill quickly.
“That’s why we’ve designed these free, short-term, skills boost courses that can quickly provide a helping hand to anyone’s career.”
For more information, please visit: https://www.fife.ac.uk/.