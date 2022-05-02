The college received the employer recognition award which was given to the organisation that had best supported its staff over the course of the pandemic.

Special reference was made to the college giving staff the Friday off at the beginning of the pandemic as a day to rest and spend time with family and improve work-life balance.

Zelda receiving the award from the Lord-Lieutenant of Fife, Robert Balfour.

The work done to assist students, the extension of flexible working, and the guidance provided on maintaining good mental health and working from home were also reasons behind the college’s win.

The Fife Civic Awards were co-ordinated by Fife Voluntary Action with Fife Council and the agencies that make up the Fife Partnership.

Zelda Franklin-Hills, the director of HR, said: “We were thrilled to have received this recognition for the work we put in to support our staff throughout the pandemic.

“We knew that it would be an incredibly tough time for many as they had to adapt to the new situation we all found ourselves in.

“The steps we took were to ensure that all staff and students felt supported at a time when they might have felt distant from the college.

“Supporting good mental health was hugely important to us, which is why we did all we could to provide advice and tips and make this readily available online.