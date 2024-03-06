Fife College restaurant to take centre stage at Kirkcaldy food and drink festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Food and drink producers from around the region and beyond will set up shop at the St Brycedale campus for a day of demonstrations, workshops and classes on Saturday, March 16. Top chef Sarah Rankin, a Masterchef finalist, will be giving demonstrations on the day, withh further demonstrations from executive and pastry chefs from the Fairmont hotel in St Andrews, and Colin McPhail from Kirkcaldy’s the Baker’s Apprentice.

Sarah said: “I am thrilled to be cooking at the Fife College food and drink festival this year. Culinary training is such a vital skill and it's great to see that valuable knowledge being celebrated with the local community. Fife's larder is incredible and I'm looking forward to cooking up some wonderful dishes, and hopefully tasting some by the students too!”

There has also been a specially created ‘1-2-5 Cocktail’ – to celebrate 125 years of education in Kirkcaldy. Staging the food and drink festival, which will close out Fife’s first Food and Drink week, is part of the college’s continued push to provide real world opportunities for students.

Chef lecturer Eadie Manson with students Leah Carstairs and Chelsea Dick. The three will cook off at the festival (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

At the heart of those opportunities is The Academy restaurant, which will also be open during the event. It allows students to hone their talents in a restaurant setting that is more haute cuisine than college canteen. Students across a range of disciplines take front and back of house roles in the purpose built restaurant that is much changed from its original design.

“It was basically a classroom,” explains Eadie Manson, chef lecturer at Fife College. However, two years ago the restaurant underwent a makeover designed by interior design students, picking up award nominations along the way.

Eadie continued: “We've created a professional experience. We put the camera on to showcase and let the guests see the kitchen. I think it just demonstrates that we've got fantastic facilities. I think it only benefits the students. That’s what it’s all about, giving them opportunities.”

The restaurant now runs Wednesday tp Friday during term time, with a Thursday dinner service. The Academy also provides a hands-on setting for students across a number of disciplines; something which was lacking during the Covid pandemic. “We were trying to teach them how to set a table over Zoom,” explains Fiona McLeod, lecturer and project manager for the festival. Aleksandra Mazurek, who is studying HNC Hospitality Operations will be running front-of-house at The Academy on the day. She is one of many students using the event as part of her college assessment.

Lecturer Fiona MacLeod with student Aleksandra Mazurek, who will be overseeing the Festival as part of her assessment (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Beyond the college, Eadie said that the festival has had a positive impact on the local community, whilst also providing an opportunity for Fife College to showcase what they do.

He said: “A lot of people still don't know what we do here. It’s great for the students and a good experience for everyone, and stallholders should get something out of that hopefully”.

Two students taking part, Leah Carstairs and Chelsea Dick who are both studying level 6 professional cookery, are no strangers to the world of food exhibitions and festivals. In 2023, the pair were picked to represent Scotland at Anuga in Cologne, one of the world’s leading trade fairs for food and drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair will take part in a cook off with celebrity chef Eadie at the Fife festival. And despite some nerves, Chelsea said that the pair will do well.

She said: “I’m very nervous, but so excited. I think we’ll do a lot better than we think.”

Their opponent is also confident of his pupil’s chances, however he does jokingly hint at potential foul play. “Well, I think I'm being set up to fail, but they're really, really good!” he said.