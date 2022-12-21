Fife College steps up help for students during cost of living crisis

The ‘Ready for Christmas’ series, organised by the health and wellbeing team, provided students with knowledge about services available to them this winter.

Support came from NHS Fife, Fife Council and Includem.

With a particular focus on support available to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, other initiatives organised to support students in recent weeks have included a winter coat appeal, a Christmas charity swap shop and a free gift-wrapping service.

Carol Hunter, health and wellbeing adviser,

Over 5000 students have used the breakfast club, which offers a free breakfast to students every day. As well as free bus travel for those under 22 and free gym sessions at the Kirkcaldy campus, the college also offers free devices such as laptops to support studies.

Designated libraries have become 'warm spaces' to offer somewhere warm for students to study, helping avoid having to use too much of their own gas and electricity.

During the Christmas break, the college will be finalising the next stage of this support to ensure new and returning students have everything they need.