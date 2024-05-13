Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fife College student has created a new podcast series outlining the college’s sustainability and net zero commitments.

HND Media and Communications student Sharrell Carroll has taken advantage of the college's state-of-the-art recording studios to create a podcast series for Spotify.

CampusCast: Showcasing Sustainability features guest including college principal Jim Metcalfe, David Torrance MSP, Zero Waste Scotland and Balfour Beatty. The chats revealed the innovative net zero-ready work underway at the new Dunfermline Learning Campus as well as the training undertaken by staff to become sustainability leaders.

Sharrell said: "This podcast project is not just an assessment for me; it's a passion project deeply rooted in my commitment to giving back to our college community. I felt a profound sense of achievement knowing that I was contributing to something more meaningful for our future.”