Fife College student launches podcast on net zero aims
HND Media and Communications student Sharrell Carroll has taken advantage of the college's state-of-the-art recording studios to create a podcast series for Spotify.
CampusCast: Showcasing Sustainability features guest including college principal Jim Metcalfe, David Torrance MSP, Zero Waste Scotland and Balfour Beatty. The chats revealed the innovative net zero-ready work underway at the new Dunfermline Learning Campus as well as the training undertaken by staff to become sustainability leaders.
Sharrell said: "This podcast project is not just an assessment for me; it's a passion project deeply rooted in my commitment to giving back to our college community. I felt a profound sense of achievement knowing that I was contributing to something more meaningful for our future.”
Episode one, out now, features the college’s sustainability team and its work to assist it in its commitment to achieving Net Zero status by 2035.
