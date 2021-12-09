Fife College student narrowly misses out in 'Great British Slate Off'

A Fife College student from Cardenden has taken part in the very first 'Great British Slate Off' competition at the Centre for Roofing Excellence (CoRE) in Hereford, narrowly missing out winning by a single point.

By Darren Gibb
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 3:50 pm

Connor Wilson was one of six student slaters to qualify for the final of the UK-wide competition where they were challenged to show their expertise by completing an ornamental roof design within a six-hour time frame.

Connor, who studies roof slating and tiling at the college and is also a second year apprentice at SM Roofing and Building Ltd in Glenrothes, only narrowly missed out on winning by a single point to the eventual winner.

Read More

Read More
Fife property: Magnificent 7-bedroom semi-detached Victorian townhouse in promin...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Connor and Brian at the Great British Slate Off competition in the Centre for Roofing Excellence in Hereford.

He said: “Competing was an amazing experience.

“While I would have obviously preferred to have won, this was a great way to prove to myself that I have the knowledge and experience to perform well under pressure.

“Making the final also looks great on my CV, and will definitely help when looking for jobs in the future.

“My time at the college has been really useful in preparing me for this, and the advice and support from my lecturers was invaluable.”

Brian Hutton, a slating lecturer at Fife College, said: “We're really proud of Connor and all that he's achieved.

“He did brilliantly in the heats to make the final, and he produced some amazing work on the day to only narrowly miss out on winning.

“Connor has already shown himself to be an amazing craftsman, and we look forward to watching him continue to develop.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

Connor WilsonHerefordFife CollegeGlenrothes