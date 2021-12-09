Connor Wilson was one of six student slaters to qualify for the final of the UK-wide competition where they were challenged to show their expertise by completing an ornamental roof design within a six-hour time frame.

Connor, who studies roof slating and tiling at the college and is also a second year apprentice at SM Roofing and Building Ltd in Glenrothes, only narrowly missed out on winning by a single point to the eventual winner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor and Brian at the Great British Slate Off competition in the Centre for Roofing Excellence in Hereford.

He said: “Competing was an amazing experience.

“While I would have obviously preferred to have won, this was a great way to prove to myself that I have the knowledge and experience to perform well under pressure.

“Making the final also looks great on my CV, and will definitely help when looking for jobs in the future.

“My time at the college has been really useful in preparing me for this, and the advice and support from my lecturers was invaluable.”

Brian Hutton, a slating lecturer at Fife College, said: “We're really proud of Connor and all that he's achieved.

“He did brilliantly in the heats to make the final, and he produced some amazing work on the day to only narrowly miss out on winning.

“Connor has already shown himself to be an amazing craftsman, and we look forward to watching him continue to develop.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.