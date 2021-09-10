Fife College students awarded special scholarships by Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries

Fife College students Oonagh Maxwell and Craig Carson have received special scholarships which recognise creativity and passion in Jewellery and Art and Design students.

By Darren Gibb
Friday, 10th September 2021, 11:52 am

Oonagh, from Kirkcaldy, and Craig, from Cowdenbeath, have each been awarded a Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries Scholarship, which is offered by Adam Smith Scholarships, part of Fife College.

They offer a cash award of £600 each which is used to help students’ career progression.

Craig Carson and Oonagh Maxwell who have both received special scholarships.

Oonagh and Craig were among several students shortlisted this year who submitted copies of their artwork and designs as part of the application process.

Tony Payne, from the Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries, said: “We are delighted to support the next generation of artists from Fife College through our scholarship.

“It has supported a number of talented creative students over the last few years and Oonagh and Craig are another two very deserving winners.

"We look forward to keeping in touch with them both and hearing about their next steps.”

