Fife College student's business idea given boost thanks to scholarship
Fife College student Abigail Hezseltine’s graphic design business has been given a boost after she was awarded a special scholarship.
The creative enterprise degree student was awarded the Fresh Ideas Scholarship from the college’s scholarship programme, the Adam Smith Foundation.
She will use her £500 to grow her new freelance graphic design business, Creative Juice Graphics.
Abigail, from Glenrothes, said: “Winning the scholarship was a massive surprise and I am very excited at the opportunity this has given me.
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/kirkcaldy-alzheimer-charity-wins-award-for-excellent-volunteer-management-practice-3353675
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/politics/council/councillors-back-residents-in-fight-for-safety-measures-on-fife-road-3353145
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/politics/council/fife-set-to-welcome-afghan-refugees-fleeing-taliban-crisis-3353022
“The scholarship will allow me to purchase materials needed for my business and help towards the start-up cost of setting everything up.
"I am really grateful for this and feel really encouraged that others see value in what I am in the process of creating.”
Geoffrey Proudlock, director of Business, Enterprise and Tourism at Fife College, said: “Congratulations to Abigail on her scholarship award – she has shown tremendous commitment and is very much deserving of this scholarship.”