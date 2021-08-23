Fife College student's business idea given boost thanks to scholarship

The creative enterprise degree student was awarded the Fresh Ideas Scholarship from the college’s scholarship programme, the Adam Smith Foundation.

She will use her £500 to grow her new freelance graphic design business, Creative Juice Graphics.

Abigail, from Glenrothes, said: “Winning the scholarship was a massive surprise and I am very excited at the opportunity this has given me.

Creative Enterprise degree student Abigail will use the cash to help start her business.

“The scholarship will allow me to purchase materials needed for my business and help towards the start-up cost of setting everything up.

"I am really grateful for this and feel really encouraged that others see value in what I am in the process of creating.”

Geoffrey Proudlock, director of Business, Enterprise and Tourism at Fife College, said: “Congratulations to Abigail on her scholarship award – she has shown tremendous commitment and is very much deserving of this scholarship.”

For further details about scholarships at Fife College visit the Adam Smith Foundation page or email: [email protected] .

