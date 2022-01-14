Fife College students design face masks for staff at Kirkcaldy Foodbank

Face masks, designed and sourced by Fife College business and enterprise students, have been helping keep front-line staff at Kirkcaldy Foodbank protected this winter.

By Darren Gibb
Friday, 14th January 2022, 11:26 am

Students from the college’s intermediate certificate business enterprise and administration course, and intermediate certificate business enterprise and accounting courses were tasked with a product design project as part of their studies.

They used the project as an opportunity to support staff working at Kirkcaldy Foodbank during the pandemic.

Colleen Wilkie (kneeling) and Fife College lecturers, Natalie Kerr (far right) and Ciaran Faherty (centre), are pictured presenting facemasks to staff at the Kirkcaldy Foodbank Viewforth Distribution Point.

Colleen Wilkie from Newburgh, presented the masks to foodbank volunteers, along with lecturers Natalie Kerr and Ciaran Faherty.

Colleen said: "Sourcing the facemasks for our retail planning and event unit was fun and challenging.

"We organised teams to source, price and market our Fife College branded product, and at each point the full class was consulted to make key decisions.

"It was great to donate the masks to Kirkcaldy Foodbank. Eddie and the staff there were so welcoming, and it is excellent that they will be put to such good use."

