Students at Fife College have had the opportunity to gain valuable experience thanks to a special linkup with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

Seven students from sound and screen production courses at the college were given the opportunity to record and archive six RSNO productions in recent months.

Rob McInnes, a sound production student from Kirkcaldy, is one student involved. He said: “During my time at college, I have been presented with some amazing opportunities and experiences. One of the best by far has been assisting at RSNO and Scotland’s Studio in Glasgow.

“Working as a sound assistant, I have been helping to record and archive their Saturday night concerts. Through this, I have gained experience working with world-class musicians in a top-of-the-range facility and have even received credits for my work.

Students were given the opportunity to archive a number of RSNO performances (Pic: Fife College)

“The team are currently busy with their new control room build and installing some exciting upgrades. I can’t wait to get back and continue working as a freelance sound assistant in the future.”

Students were able to test their new skills by assisting on some of the RSNO’s biggest productions at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall and the Usher Hall in Edinburgh, including The Planets, Andre Tchaikowsky’s Violin Concerto and The Nutcracker.