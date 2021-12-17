The collaboration between the college and the popular 100-year-old family bakery saw a team of nine students carry out two-week placements to help them prepare thousands of baked goods.

They baked sponges and then layered them with different fillings to make luxury gateaux, pipe choux buns with delicious fillings and bake the bases for a variety of tortes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the students who are at the placement at Fisher & Donaldson.

The work has not only helped Fisher & Donaldson at a busy time, but it also gave the students involved a taste of what working in the industry will be like after they graduate.

Keven Kane, a Level 5 Bakery student, said: "I've loved the experience.

"We've been putting our learning from college into a real-life working bakery, helping with the Christmas production as well as the bakery products they sell daily.

"What started off as a work placement has progressed in to paid work on the days I'm not in college, and it's been a fantastic opportunity and something positive for my CV."

Jade Milne, whose family owns and runs Fisher & Donaldson said: "Our new partnership with Fife College’s hospitality department has been a brilliant and exciting venture for our family business.

"With 100 years of heritage and skill within our bakery and confectionery, it is important to us that we nurture new talents and pass on some of our expertise to students looking to learn.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.