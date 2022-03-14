Fife College students treated to visit from Scottish Barber of Year, Liam Thomson
Fife College students were treated with a visit from award-winning barber Liam Thomson who came to speak to students and demonstrate how to create some of his favourite styles.
The 2020/21 Scottish Barber of the Year winner met with students on the college's barbering course before carrying out a tutorial on how to create a skin fade with a crop, and a graduation mullet with a taper at the sides.
Liam's visit was organised by the College to ensure that students continued to have access to the latest thinking within the industry.
Liam Thomson said: "It was great to be able to visit Fife College and meet some of their amazing students.
"They were all really enthusiastic to learn more about barbering, and I'm delighted I was able to show them a couple of new styles and pass on some tricks of the trade.
"The course they're studying at the college is clearly a great place for them to start, and I told them that if they stay passionate about what they're doing they'll go on to have great careers in the industry."
Hayley Whyte, a barbering student from Leven, said: "I really enjoyed learning from Liam. There was a ton of really useful information in the tutorial and I got a lot from it.
"He's a really down to earth guy and he was able to explain everything really well.
"I'm keen to go on to work in a barbers once I've finished my course at the college, and to gain knowledge like this will definitely come in handy in the future."