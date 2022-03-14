The 2020/21 Scottish Barber of the Year winner met with students on the college's barbering course before carrying out a tutorial on how to create a skin fade with a crop, and a graduation mullet with a taper at the sides.

Liam's visit was organised by the College to ensure that students continued to have access to the latest thinking within the industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Thomson (centre) with the students at Fife College.

Liam Thomson said: "It was great to be able to visit Fife College and meet some of their amazing students.

"They were all really enthusiastic to learn more about barbering, and I'm delighted I was able to show them a couple of new styles and pass on some tricks of the trade.

"The course they're studying at the college is clearly a great place for them to start, and I told them that if they stay passionate about what they're doing they'll go on to have great careers in the industry."

Hayley Whyte, a barbering student from Leven, said: "I really enjoyed learning from Liam. There was a ton of really useful information in the tutorial and I got a lot from it.

"He's a really down to earth guy and he was able to explain everything really well.

"I'm keen to go on to work in a barbers once I've finished my course at the college, and to gain knowledge like this will definitely come in handy in the future."

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.