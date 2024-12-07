Fife College students help mother and daughter raise over £2000 for Maggie’s Centre and Victoria Hospice

The money raised from the fundraiser was handed over to representatives from Maggie's Fife and the Victoria Hospice.

A fundraising effort led by lecturer Karen Dyce, her daughter Nicole Dyce, and Fife College Business Enterprise, Accounting and Legal students, has raised an impressive £2,047 for Maggie’s Centre and Victoria Hospice’s Snow Beds/Cuddle Beds Campaign.

The initiative, which culminated in a highly successful event in September at The Studio in Leven, showcased meticulous planning and teamwork. The ‘Secret Garden’ themed evening featured a business-sponsored raffle, a lively Race Night, music from local DJ Marbles Entertainment, and a stunning floral photography wall donated by Pretty Little Props.

The project began earlier this year, with Karen and Nicole, a Civil Servant, leading community outreach and presentations while collaborating with local businesses. They received vital support from Level 5 and 6 Business Enterprise Accounting and Legal students, particularly Melissa Lindsay and Hannah Knight, who played integral roles in organising and staffing the event.

Lewis Robinson, a BEng graduate of Napier University and an employee at Sainsbury’s in Leven, also supported the event. Sainsbury’s contributed generous gift hampers for the raffle and staff attended to show their support.

Local businesses rallied behind the cause, contributing sponsorships and prizes including Ladybank Golf Club, Burntisland Golf House Club, Edinburgh Zoo, Kingsbarns Distillery, Anstruther Fish Bar, and Lindores Abbey Distillery.

Students from the programme took on various responsibilities, from marketing and ticket sales to event decoration and raffle coordination.

Reflecting on the achievement, Melissa Lindsay, class representative, said: "It was amazing to see the community come together for such an important cause. Both charities rely heavily on donations to provide their essential services, and we’re so proud to have contributed to their vital work."

Nicole Dyce, event co-coordinator, added: "I was absolutely blown away by the dedication of Fife College’s students and the incredible generosity of local businesses and community members, especially during challenging economic times. This fundraiser was a true team effort, and I’m so grateful to everyone who played a part."

Lecturer Karen Dyce said: "I am deeply grateful for the support from our students, colleagues, business sponsors, and the local community. This collective effort has made a real difference for two very deserving charities, and we’re sincerely thankful to everyone who contributed."