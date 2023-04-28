News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
57 minutes ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
1 hour ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan

Fife College students launch campaign to save courses under threat of closure

Students have launched a campaign to save counselling courses at Fife College from being axed. A petition has gathered over 600 signatures in a matter of days.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 28th Apr 2023, 09:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 09:53 BST

It warns that cancelling the courses would affect students and lecturers - and the provision of mental health services within Fife. The college has confirmed a standard curriculum review is underway, but budget cuts from the Scottish Government means it faces some tough calls. It stressed, however, that no final decisions have been made.

Concerns over the loss of counselling courses arose this week, sparking a response from students. They said the proposals for the next two years would mean the end for the HND and HNC courses currently running.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A petition stated: “Mental health support is needed throughout Fife more now than ever. The implications do not only apply to current students, but to the young people who within Fife were looking to develop a career in counselling. If Fife College follows through with cancelling these courses it will have a huge effect on the organisations that take on student counsellors for placements. This will lead to a loss of counsellors in the near future.”

Fife CollegeFife College
Fife College
Most Popular

A spokesman for the college said all current discussions were part of the consultation process, adding: “As all colleges will do, we regularly review the curriculum offering as to what courses it will offer in the future. We review this at least annually to ensure that our future provision is in line with regional employment trends. We also review in terms of how popular these courses have been over the previous years.

"This year, with an effective cut in Scottish Government funding for all colleges across Scotland, we need to make some hard decisions. To be clear, though, at this stage no decision has been made as to where any changes may be implemented. All discussions at the moment are consultative.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“With any decisions we do make, we will not lose focus on delivering an excellent education for our students, and delivering vital skills for our communities and regional economy."

A petition has been launched online at www.change.org

Related topics:StudentsFife CollegeScottish GovernmentFifeScotland