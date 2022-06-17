Fife College students scoop Sir Ian Rankin scholarships

The renowned Cardenden author has supported the college for many years.

The scholarship allows all full-time students to submit a piece of writing and have their work read and judged by the recently knighted author.

The 2022 winners were Isabella Webster, HNC legal services student from Edinburgh; Sam Trotter, HND acting and performance student, from North Queensferry, and Tamzin McDonald from Penicuik, who is studying Non-Advanced European Computer Driving Licence (ECDL).

As well as the chance to meet with Sir Ian in the future, the winners got £600 each to support their studies, plus certificates to mark their achievement, as well as a copy of Ian’s award-winning book, ‘The Dark Remains’, at a presentation event held at The Academy training restaurant on the college’s Kirkcaldy campus.

Based on a manuscript by the late Scottish crime-writing legend William McIlvanney, ‘The Dark Remains’, which was recently awarded the British Book Award for Crime & Thriller at the British Book Awards 2022, tells the story of the first-ever case of McIlvanney’s famous detective, DI Laidlaw.

Lyn Gold, scholarship and alumni engagement Lead at Fife College, said: “To have a world-renowned author like Sir Ian Rankin continue to support our students in this way is amazing and we are grateful for his ongoing support.