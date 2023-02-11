Julia Sherriffs and Ryan (Levi) Kaye, both from Dunfermline were chosen from dozens of entries to benefit from the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity which will give them a head start in their future studies and career.

This year’s scholarship award was given a special seal of approval from the great-great-grandson of George Lauder, William Garner at the college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William and his family, who live in Virginia and also Washington DC, have visited thecollege on several occasions in the past.

Julia Sherriffs and Ryan (Levi) Kaye, are set for the trip of a lifetime

William was delighted to recently have lunch with the students and hear all about their plans as they prepare to travel to the USA this summer to study subjects relating to their courses.

William said: “I am delighted that my trip to Scotland has coincided with the George Lauder Bursary award. It has been wonderful to meet Julia and Ryan who are both truly deserving of this year’s bursary awards, I’m certain they will benefit hugely from their trip to the USA and learning experiences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad