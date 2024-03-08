Fife College students set to raise funds for Paige Dougall's music therapy charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the Prince's Trust Employability and Personal Development course, students chose Kirkcaldy-based music therapy charity Paige’s Musical Butterflies to raise money for as part of their ‘Discovering the World of Work’ unit.

The Rockin 4 Paige event will take place on Monday, March 18 at the Windsor Hotel in Kirkcaldy. Bands such as The Drouthy Neebors, The Menagerie and Romay O’Donnell will take to the stage. The event runs from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. There will be a raffle throughout the event, with prizes such as a Silverburn Glamping Pod, a Dyeversity Hairdressing voucher and a taster menu at Fife College’s culinary arts on offer.

Paige’s Musical Butterflies was set up after Paige passed away in 2022. She had been being diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare cancer that affects bones or tissue around the bones. The 17-year old, passed away just months after recording her debut single with pop star, Ella Henderson.

James Millar, one of the students taking part in the course, said that the charity was suggested by a fellow student, and, after a visit from the organisation, they were sold.

He explained: “We believed that this would be an amazing charity to support due to the awareness it raises of childhood cancer and the support with musical therapy. We had Michelle and Denise from Paige's Musical Butterflies visit the college and give us more of an insight to the story about Paige. By the end, there was not a dry eye in the classroom.”

The course encourages people to try new ways of working to ensure that they are getting valuable new experiences that will benefit them during their employment.

James said: “I am good at speaking with people - however I stepped outside my comfort zone when I began contacting local newspapers and radio stations so this event could reach their audience. We have had students who keen when it comes to art design posters that have been put up around Fife College.”

Steve Shields, Prince’s Trust team leader at Fife College, said: “As part of the student's unit they came up with the concept of creating a music event to raise much needed funds for both the course and their chosen charity.”