Fife College students share £5000 scholarship at awards event

The presentation of ExxonMobil scholarships at Fife College (Pic: Fife College)

Twelve Fife College students have been recognised with ExxonMobil Scholarships, sharing a total of £5000 to support their studies and future aspirations.

Now in its second year, the ExxonMobil School of Care, Health, Science and Wellbeing Scholarship makes a meaningful impact by helping students access vital resources that enhance their learning experience.

The scholarship was launched in 2024 to mark a significant safety milestone at the Fife Ethylene Plant (FEP), which reached 10,000 days without a ‘Lost Time’ Injury. As a result, ExxonMobil pledged £10,000 over two years to fund scholarships for Fife College students pursuing careers in care, health, science, and wellbeing.

These awards enable students to invest in training, equipment, and personal development, supporting their success both academically and professionally. They are for to full-time students who demonstrate dedication to their studies and career goals, particularly those overcoming personal or financial challenges.

Sarah Polspoel, process manager at Fife Ethylene Plant, said: “These students are juggling studies, work, and personal responsibilities, yet they remain focused and driven. It’s a privilege to support individuals who are so committed to improving both their own lives and the lives of others. Their resilience and determination truly embody what it means to be part of a strong, supportive community.”

Lyn Gold, scholarship and alumni engagement lead at Fife College, added: “We are incredibly grateful to ExxonMobil for their support and generosity in funding this scholarship. These awards give our students the confidence and opportunity to grow, develop, and pursue careers that will have a real impact in our communities. It's fantastic to see the difference this support makes, especially for those overcoming personal challenges.”