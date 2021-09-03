Fife College supports more students as health and wellbeing adviser role extended
Fife College and Fife Health & Social Care Partnership (FH&SCP) have announced the extension of a key role within the college’s student support team.
The health and wellbeing adviser role was created in 2018 to give students onsite support and access to information and advice to support their physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing.
Improving accessibility for students to gain control over, and enhance ,their mental health and wellbeing was also a vital element of the post.
Initially intended for three years, the role has now been extended.
John Blakey, health and wellbeing adviser, said: “The initiatives that we have implemented have already made a real difference to the lives of many.
“I look forward to working with NHS Fife to support more students and staff.”
Fiona Lockett, senior health promotion officer at Fife Health & Social Care Partnership, said: “Working closely with John, we can ‘hear’ the student voice and work with them to tackle health issues important to them.”