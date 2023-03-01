The college will provide free soup and rolls for all students on each of its campuses as part of its new Lunch Club. This is as it seeks to make a commitment to make the college experience more affordable for students.

The offer of free lunches is in addition to the college’s free breakfast. The breakfast programme has seen more than 5,000 breakfasts served since the start of this academic year alone.

Vicki Anton, head of student experience at Fife College, said that the college is seeking to expand the wide range of support on offer as the needs of students continually change.

The Lunch Club is the latest in a line of support for students from Fife College

She said: “Building on our incredibly popular breakfast club, we have launched a free lunch service which now gives students – regardless of means – access to two nutritious meals per day.

"Fife College also provides access to free laptops and other devices to help with studies as well as support in gaining Hardship payments and food shop vouchers. This is a constantly evolving list based on the needs of our students as the cost-of-living crisis continues.”

The new initiative comes a week after the National Union of Students (NUS) Scotland released a report highlighting the effect the cost of living crisis is having on students. It revealed that more than half of college and university students across Scotland skip meals due to a lack of money.

Vicki explained: "Sadly, the recent NUS Scotland report matched what our students have been telling us for some time.

“We are absolutely committed to helping our current and prospective students during this cost-of-living crisis though, reassuring them that the college will continue to offer them the support they need”.

Additional support, highlighted as part of Fife College’s ongoing cost-of-living support campaign, includes free bus travel, for those under 22, free gym sessions at the College’s Kirkcaldy campus, and free or discounted haircuts and beauty treatments.

