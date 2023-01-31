As the most successful college in Scotland for students going from course to career after completing their studies, it says the blueprint offers job-ready courses and support to ensure further and higher education is affordable to all.

Courses range from vocational training to professional qualifications to the chance to start

They cover everything from engineering and manufacturing to health, social and childcare: from business, culinary arts, and tourism to the creative industries of music, drama, and digital technologies.

HNC acting and performance students Katie Bryant, Mhairi Gilmour and Kaia Gardiner with copies of Fife College’s new prospectus.

Dorothee Leslie, vice principal, said: “Our aim is to help transform the lives of our students through inspirational teaching, and by providing them with the knowledge and experience that will help them succeed in the jobs market.

“With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, it has never been more important that people have access to as many learning and training opportunities as possible.

“We are also committed to ensuring that any prospective and current students who need assistance receive the support they require, from their finances to their health and wellbeing.”