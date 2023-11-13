Fife College has teamed up with a platform designed to reduce food waste and support the local community.

It has already distributed 271 surprise bags from campuses in Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes following a partnership with the Too Good To Go app. It is estimated that this will help save 677.5 kilograms of CO2e emissions.

Jim Metcalfe, principal, said: "We are fully dedicated to fostering a culture of sustainability and innovation at Fife College. Joining the Too Good To Go platform represents a significant step in our commitment to reducing food waste and minimising our environmental impact. Moreover, we recognise the importance of providing affordable food to anyone facing the challenges of the cost of living crisis. Every meal saved from going to waste is a meaningful contribution to our planet, and we are excited to be part of this impactful movement."

The bags, which are made up of excess food produced by Aramark, the college’s catering contractor, are priced at one-third of their regular price.

271 surprise bags have already been snapped up following the partnership between Fife College and Too Good To Go (Pic: Fife College)

Surprise Bags are available via the free Too Good To Go app which can be downloaded from the Apple app store and Google Play store. Bags can be reserved for collection at an allocated time, usually around 1.30pm on Wednesdays and Fridays.