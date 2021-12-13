Richard Pulsford, who lives in Burntisland, was runner-up in the competition final which was held in Glasgow on Sunday.

He came second out of the nine acts who were hoping to scoop the title, which has previously been won by stars of BBC TV and radio shows including Larry Dean, Mark Nelson, Marc Jennings and Rosco McClelland.

Before this year, Richard last entered the prestigious competition in 2016, and only reached the semi-finals, so he’s delighted at his progress in this year’s competition.

Richard with his new book, The Punball Wizard.

Richard said: “I feel very happy and proud to be named as runner-up of the competition.

“I gave it my best shot on the night and was blown away by the audience reaction and then by the judges' decision! It was a hugely enjoyable event.”

Having got through a heat in Glasgow in October and a semi-final in Aberdeen last month, Richard had to perform for ten minutes in the final, which meant he would have to perform about 35 jokes to fill the time in front of the judges as he delivers one-liners.

As well as performing his own shows and performing at various events including comedy festivals, Richard also runs the Mirth of Forth Comedy agency, which began in 2010, with fellow Burntisland resident, Mark Kisby.

Richard Pulsford, who lives in Burntisland, was among nine acts competing at the competition final. Pic: Jason Lock Photography.

He has also been busy compiling a new book – The Punball Wizard – which contains over 600 of his own original jokes which are one-liners and pun-based jokes.

