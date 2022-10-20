Fife communities fundraising to brighten their streets for the festive season

Two communities have begun their annual fundraising to brighten their streets during the festive season.

Locals are being urged to show their support for the Christmas Lights appeals in Kinghorn and Burntisland to ensure the festive spirit can continue in future years.

Fundraising collections and online donations pages have been set up for both appeals and events are planned in the coming weeks to help boost the coffers.

Lesley Reid, pictured with husband John and family, when the Kinghorn lights were switched on last year. Pic: Scott Louden.

Lesley Reid, who has been involved in fundraising for the lights in Kinghorn, explained: “Last year we had 14 lights but this year we’re adding four new displays between the Julian Memorial Hall and the chip shop thanks to the generosity shown by our community.

"The main cost of £4000 is for installing the lights, taking them down again and storing them.

"Whilst the council are paying for installation, removal and storage this year, given the budget cutbacks forced on the council, there is no guarantee that thsi funding will be available next year.

"Consequently the group feels it would be prudent to build up a ‘war chest’ so that next year’s lights can be guaranteed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fundraising will help ensure Burntisland High Street is lit up for the festive season.

"It means we will also have money in the bank for potential repairs and replacements and possibly new additions.

"The lights are appreciated and enjoyed by the whole community during the dark winter nights, brightening up Kinghorn.”

In recent years fundraising has been difficult for those organising the lights due to the Covid pandemic and the restrictions they brought, however a fundraising event for the Kinghorn lights is set to take place next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley continued: “We are having a race night at the Crown Tavern on Friday, November 11.

"After two years we are holding our first fundraising night thanks to Willie and Mandy at the Crown.

"The first race is at 8pm.

"We are hoping to get some local sponsors for prizes for the winners of each race in addition to the totes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The festive lights group also has sheets for each race where you can buy a horse or rider for £5.

“There will be a light buffet and all money raised will be going to the lights fund.”

Lesley also expressed her thanks to Scotia Bathrooms for their donation of £1000 to the fund.

She added: “A massive thank you to the guys at Scotia Bathrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the third year we have received such a donation and it’s hugely appreciated.

"We’re always on the look out for volunteers to get involved and help out with the lights and fundraising, so if anyone’s interested they should get in touch.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the Kinghorn Christmas Lights fund can do so online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kinghorn2022 or alternatively there are collection tins in the Crown Tavern, the butchers and the Post Office.

Meanwhile, along the road in Burntisland the Burntisland Christmas Lights Fundraising Team are also busy working to ensure they can keep their High Street shining bright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Go Fund Me page has already raised over £1200 for the cause, while the town’s Big Green Market which took place at the start of the month raised another £1200.

Fundraising tins are available in Bel & Etta, Pretty Presents, The Star, Silver Tassie, The Port, The Crown, The Sands and On a Roll (formerly the Waverley Cafe).

Also, Pretty Presents on the High Street are currently running a hamper raffle in store.

The fundraising team will be having a meeting on Tuesday, October 25 at Bel & Etta at 6pm if anyone is interested in joining the team or has any positive input or ideas to share.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on Facebook, the team said: “Each year Burntisland High Street and the Links are lit up with beautiful Christmas lights on the lamp posts and lights in the trees.

"This comes at quite an expense to do but is so worth doing.

"Our High Street is the envy of most towns and especially at Christmas time is sure to be a shopping and leisure destination for visitors.

"Never mind us locals who love how it looks also.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fundraising concert with Rosyth Concert Band will take place at Burntisland Parish Church Hall on Saturday, December 3 at 7.30pm. Tickets will be £5 each, available in due course.

Organisers are appealign to any businesses or individuals that could donate prizes for a raffle at the concert to get in touch.