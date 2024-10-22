Fife communities ramp up fundraising efforts to light up their streets for Christmas

Kinghorn and Burntisland are hosting fundraising events for their Christmas lights funds this year.

With just two months to go until Christmas, two local communities are ramping up their fundraising efforts to bring some festive sparkle to their streets.

As well as local collections and online donations pages, in-person fundraising events are planned in both Burntisland and Kinghorn in the coming days and weeks to help fund the communities’ Christmas lights and decorations.

Organisers hope that members of the public will once again come together and help them to bring festive cheer to the coastal burghs as December 25 approaches.

In a bid to boost the coffers of the Burntisland Christmas Lights Fund, a fundraising Hallowe’en concert by Rosyth Concert Band will take place this Saturday, October 26.

The event in Burntisland Parish Church Hall, which starts at 7.30pm, will be a celebration of autumn, cosy nights, Hallowe’en and all things spooky.

Tickets, priced £5 (2 for 1 for children under 12), are available in advance from Chapter & Verse and Bel & Etta on the High Street, as well as on the door on the night (cash only).

Money raised on the night from the raffle will go to the lights and the concert band. The 11th Fife Scouts will be offering interval refreshments in aid of their funds.

A spokesperson for the Burntisland organisers said they have had “a fantastic response” for the last couple of years. They said: “It has enabled us to buy more lights to go right down the High Street, replace damaged lights and to put up the projector at St Andrews Court with a snowflake theme.

"All of this has been made possible with generous donations from individuals and companies and the hard work from the community council organising it all.”

Along the road in Kinghorn, the fundraising events also begin this weekend.

The Auld Hoose will be hosting an open mic event on Sunday, October 27 from 4pm in a bid to help raise money for the local cause.

Further fundraising is planned for next month when the Crown Tavern will host the annual Race Night in aid of the village’s Christmas lights.

The popular event will take place this year on Friday, November 8 starting at 7.30pm. Horses and riders are £5 each available from the Crown or any member of the lights committee. A raffle will also take place on the night.

To find out more about either of the Christmas lights funds and fundraising events visit the Kinghorn Christmas Lights or Burntisland Christmas Lights Fundraising pages on Facebook.