Fife community centre celebrating 80th anniversary

A Fife community centre is celebrating 80 years at the heart of a village.

The Rio Centre in Newport opened its doors in October 1939, initially as a cinema, before becoming a community centre in 1970. It now hosts youth clubs, events, courses, sales, and is even home to a thrift shop.

The centre still holds live performances, with big names like original Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock and Earl Slick, a guitarist known for his work with David Bowie and John Lennon, among recent guests.

While there is a small team of staff, the centre relies upon the support of volunteers.

Simon Rankin, one of the volunteers, has been going to the Rio since 1984.

“I thought it was good for me when I was younger,” he said, explaining why he gives up his time to help.

“If you do not encourage people to use these places, then they do not last. But the Rio is used heavily.

“If we can continue to do all the great stuff that we do, and attract the big names, it’s good for the village. It’s still a big part of the village.

“It’s fantastic to reach 80. My neighbours, in their 80s, had their first date at the Rio.

“People have memories of going to the cinema. It’s not stopped being used by the community, even though the use has changed.

“We hope it goes for another 80 years.”

The Rio will be hosting an 80th birthday celebration in December.

The team are also appealing for anyone with historic photographs of the Rio to get in touch.