Fife community cookery school provides food education to people from the Kingdom

The second phase of the Community Cookery School was launched earlier this year to help train community cooks in delivering helpful and practical cooking skills to families in their communities.

Easy recipes like veggie chilli, tinned salmon fishcakes with veggie slaw, and veggie soup with eggy muffins encouraged the addition of more vegetables into everyday scratch meals.

Because of pandemic restrictions, the virtual lessons were streamed online from February to May, with the lessons developed and delivered by Jamie Oliver-trained community cooks and nutritionists.

Community cook at EATS Rosyth, Brenda Buglass.

One of the groups involved in the cookery school was EATS Rosyth, a community-led charity in Fife which grows and shares food, reduces waste and helps improve food education.

Karen Dorrat, from EATS Rosyth, said: “There were 14 participants in the course and it was very enjoyable. Myself and our community cook Brenda enjoyed delivering the course and learned a lot.

“It was a new experience for us to deliver via zoom and although there were some technical challenges to overcome it worked pretty well.

Katherine Hale, food education manager at Jamie Oliver Group, said: “This year’s programme is focused on the importance of cooking balanced meals from scratch by offering ideas and recipes to increase the use of fruit and veg in everyday meals.

“We’re thrilled to have been able to reach so many community cooks digitally this year, despite the challenges we’ve all faced this year.”

