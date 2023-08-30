Fife Community Council election nominations deadline extended by a week

The deadline for nominations for Fife's Community Council elections has been extended. (Pic: Fife Council)

The new deadline for anyone interested in standing for their community council is Thursday, September 7 at 4pm. The application deadline has been extended to allow as many local people in Fife as possible the opportunity to have a say in their local area.

Fife currently has 85 active community councils out of a potential 105, meaning there are plenty of opportunities across the Kingdom for people to get involved and have a voice in their neighbourhood.

Community council elections are scheduled for September 28 this year.

Lindsay Thomson, Fife’s depute returning officer, wants to get as many Fifers involved in making a real difference in their local areas.

Lindsay said: “We’ve extended the nomination period for community council elections by a week to allow more people the chance to get their applications in. I encourage anyone interested in advocating and helping people develop their community to stand as a candidate in this year’s election by getting their application in by 4pm on September 7. Community councils have a positive impact on local matters across Fife, so it would be great to see more of them grow and develop.”

A community council is run by local residents to act on behalf of its area, and as the most local tier of elected representation, they play an important role in local democracy.