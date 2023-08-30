News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

Fife Community Council election nominations deadline extended by a week

There’s still time to apply to stand as a candidate for your local Community Council as the deadline for nominations for Fife’s community council elections has been extended.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 30th Aug 2023, 19:09 BST- 1 min read
The deadline for nominations for Fife's Community Council elections has been extended. (Pic: Fife Council)The deadline for nominations for Fife's Community Council elections has been extended. (Pic: Fife Council)
The deadline for nominations for Fife's Community Council elections has been extended. (Pic: Fife Council)

The new deadline for anyone interested in standing for their community council is Thursday, September 7 at 4pm. The application deadline has been extended to allow as many local people in Fife as possible the opportunity to have a say in their local area.

Fife currently has 85 active community councils out of a potential 105, meaning there are plenty of opportunities across the Kingdom for people to get involved and have a voice in their neighbourhood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Community council elections are scheduled for September 28 this year.

Lindsay Thomson, Fife’s depute returning officer, wants to get as many Fifers involved in making a real difference in their local areas.

Most Popular

Lindsay said: “We’ve extended the nomination period for community council elections by a week to allow more people the chance to get their applications in. I encourage anyone interested in advocating and helping people develop their community to stand as a candidate in this year’s election by getting their application in by 4pm on September 7. Community councils have a positive impact on local matters across Fife, so it would be great to see more of them grow and develop.”

A community council is run by local residents to act on behalf of its area, and as the most local tier of elected representation, they play an important role in local democracy.

To download an application pack visit www.fife.gov.uk/communitycouncils. The returning officer is happy to accept nominations without electoral number completed.

Related topics:Fife