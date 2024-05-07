Fife community groups urged to apply for grant to help act on climate emergency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The grants are a collaboration between Climate Action Fife and Fife Climate Hub, with the money coming from two distinct funds – The Seed and Development Fund and the Small Grants Fund.

Launched in December 2023 the funding scheme is now in its second year and local community groups can apply for one or even both funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seed and Development Fund supports groups to start up new projects, take forward existing plans, or increase their capacity to take more climate action. Up to £1000 is available to cover costs such as training, feasibility

Last year the grant helped Fife Curnie Club to host an open day event and create a community growing space. (Pic: Submitted)

studies, developing websites or match funding.

The Small Grants Fund of £500 each encourages new climate events and activities. Eligible activities include community gardening, bike repair workshops, climate cafes, talks and more.

Craig Leitch, manager of Fife Climate Hub, a Fife Communities Climate Action Network (FCCAN) project, said: “These grants help us build a network that’s all about grassroots action, tailored to each community’s needs.

“In the last round of funding our community climate grants empowered 31 groups from all over Fife to deliver climate action. Among them was newcomer Fife Curnie Clubs, which now has its very own community growing space. This not only cultivated social connection, which is the main aim of the group, but enriched the lives of people through nature, plus giving them a better understanding of how everyone can have a positive impact on the climate emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This time, we’re keeping the Seed and Development Fund open year-round, just like our community members asked so groups can apply whenever suits them.

“Our Small Grants Fund is tied in with the upcoming Fife Climate Festival. That means communities can show off their projects during a Fife-wide celebration, spreading the word and reminding everyone why it’s so important to come together to take climate action.”

Groups who receive Community Climate Grants are encouraged to host events during the Fife Climate Festival, which will this year run from September 23 to October 5. The deadline for applications to the Small Grants Fund is June 16, 2024 and projects need to be delivered by October 5, 2024.

Those applying for the Seed and Development Fund are also encouraged to take part in the festival, but this fund is on-going until January 2025 so can be used for capacity building activities as well.