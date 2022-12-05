Fife community hall renovation project’s £2000 donation from housebuilder
A project to renovate 252 Memorial Hall in Markinch has been given a major boost after a £2000 donation from home builder Persimmon.
The building, which is used by many community groups, dates back to 1920 when it was built as a memorial to 24 local men killed during World War One who worked at the local paper mill.
In 1993 it was gifted to the local uniformed associations and is now looked after by a management committee.
It embarked on a refurbishment programme to ensure the hall stays fit for purpose and is a welcoming space for local people to enjoy. Work has included roof repairs, plastering, painting, and refurbishing the main hall floor as well as replacing boilers.
The donation from the house builder will be used to help replace the outdated kitchen, and support significant improvements.
Wendy Anderson, from the 252 Memorial Hall management committee, said: “We are really grateful for this boost to our fundraising efforts. This money will make such a difference to our ongoing refurbishment plans.”
James MacKay, Persimmon North Scotland managing director, said: “The hall has a great history and provides an important focal point for the local community.
“Residents in Markinch and beyond will benefit from these improvements and the management committee deserve real credit for their fundraising efforts.”
Councillor Peter Gulline, Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch, said: “It’s great to see Persimmon, a UK-wide house builder, taking an interest in a local community project such as the hall upgrades – the donation is most welcome.”