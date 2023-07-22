News you can trust since 1871
Fife community projects set to benefit from Small Sparks funding

Community projects across Fife will benefit from a series of grants from Fife Health and Social Care Partnership.
By Callum McCormack
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 09:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 09:12 BST

The Small Sparks fund will help local people to do new and exciting things in their community, to make new connections and to create projects that benefit everyone. The project started life in North East Fife in 2017, but has expanded out to all seven local areas following the pandemic. Projects can receive grants of up to £500.

The latest round of funding has supported 26 different projects and initiatives, including in the Kirkcaldy area. The Spreading Summer Fun project, based in Templehall, will see those taking part go on three summer outings, including a family cooking day with parents and children. Funding has also been provided to Piece of Mind Fife, who want to fund activities for the new group. The group caters to those with physical disabilities and is based in Glenrothes.

Fiona McKay, head of strategic planning, performance & commissioning, Fife Health and Social Care Partnership said: “There have been some amazing ideas brought to life with Small Sparks. It was fantastic that some of the projects to benefit got the chance to network and to share their stories with each other. The events were joyful and inspiring, with a tangible buzz in the room and new ideas being generated.”She added: “The Small Sparks fund really highlights the strengths, assets, and wealth of unleashed potential in local communities across Fife and the Partnership is delighted to be able to support that.”

