The Small Sparks fund will help local people to do new and exciting things in their community, to make new connections and to create projects that benefit everyone. The project started life in North East Fife in 2017, but has expanded out to all seven local areas following the pandemic. Projects can receive grants of up to £500.

The latest round of funding has supported 26 different projects and initiatives, including in the Kirkcaldy area. The Spreading Summer Fun project, based in Templehall, will see those taking part go on three summer outings, including a family cooking day with parents and children. Funding has also been provided to Piece of Mind Fife, who want to fund activities for the new group. The group caters to those with physical disabilities and is based in Glenrothes.

