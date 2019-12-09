Fife community rallies after Christmas lights vandalised

A Levenmouth community has rallied after its Christmas tree and lights were vandalised – just days before the switch on.

The festive decorations in Kennoway were cut up last week, angering residents and members of the local community shed, which puts up lights around the village.

It was estimated that the vandals caused £600 worth of damage.

While residents reacted with anger to the news, it did not take long for businesses and individuals to offer their support, with many, in Kennoway and the surrounding towns and villages, offering donations on Facebook.

Millerfield Stores started taking donations, while Alex Little Funeral Directors donated £100 to the fundraising efforts.

Other groups, including Kennoway Amateurs Football Club, have also made donations towards the Christmas lights.

“It has affected the whole community,” said Bob McPhail, chair of the community shed.

“It is all volunteers who help put the lights up. Now we have to find the money to do this.”

However, Bob said he found the support he received from the community and others “overwhelming”.

He got messages of support from the community councils in both Leven and Windygates, with both offering help.

“I had a lump in my throat reading all the replies to my Facebook post,” Bob said.

“The community has really come together because of this. It was overwhelming.”

He added: “Everyone’s kind words and donations, no matter how big or small, is appreciated.”